I love coming into work everyday - McAvoy

Frankie McAvoy has highlighted camaraderie as key in his first interview as Hearts head coach.

The former Preston North End boss will lead the Tynecastle club into the new season, supported by technical director Steven Naismith and first team coach Gordon Forrest.

The Jambos are out in Spain in their pre-season training camp, but the 55-year-old was quick to assert it is far from a jolly.

"We want a strong group that knows each other well," he told HeartsTV, external.

"Building camaraderie within the group is massive, these trips aren't a holiday, anything but.

"When you speak to the players, they'll tell you how tiring and exhausting it can be but it's about trying to build the core capabilities we have within the team."

And that bond is imperative off the pitch too for McAvoy, who played a pivotal role in the final seven games of last season alongside Naismith and Forrest.

“We had a good few chats after the seven games of our interim spell: Naisy, Gordy and me. When we got the nod, it was felt fantastic," he added.

"We work really well as a team. There's a great spirit between the three of us. I'm a bit older than the other two but they've got fantastic careers in football ahead of them.

"I love coming into work every day. I think you can see that with the players as well, I think they enjoy the environment we've tried to create, and I think that's important for everybody going forward."