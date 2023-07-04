Rodgers 'knows what it takes' to win back-to-back trebles - Kennedy

John Kennedy has said the re-appointment of Brendan Rodgers is "terrific" for the club as he highlights his past-experience will be beneficial as Celtic look to defned their domestic treble.

While Rodgers returns to Celtic with a different looking side to the one he left, the constant of Kennedy remains.

The former Parkhead centre-half will be the Northern Irishman's assistant manager for the season ahead after serving as part of his coaching staff first time around and it is a partnership Kennedy is keen to strike up again.

“We’ve worked together in the past and had success," he told CelticTV, external. "He’s one I’ve kept in close contact with in my time and it’s great to have him back on the back of two successful seasons.

"Brendan he knows the club inside out, he knows the staff and he’s going to work with new players who are young, hungry and striving for success.

“He’ll enhance the process. He’s got tremendously high standards, he’s a stickler for detail and a terrific guy to work for.

“I have a great relationship with him, it's been there the whole time. He’s a great guy to work for, I thoroughly enjoyed my time with him last time and hopefully there’s more of the same.”

Kennedy admitted for many of the players his will be a new challenge to go out and defend their success, but that is something that is not unfamiliar to Rodgers.

"When Brendan won a treble, he went on and delivered another one, so he knows through experience what it takes to go again," he added.

“It won’t catch him by surprise, he knows what the club demands and he will be hungry for more success. He won’t let anyone slip into the mindset that they have achieved.

“You respect what you've achieved and you park it. We have to achieve again, which is what the club demands.”