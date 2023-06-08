We asked for your thoughts on where Liverpool need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Robert: 1. Bring back Sadio Mane. Since losing him, Liverpool have seemed inconsistent, disjointed and lost. Mane almost always scored and scoring goals is essentially what we are lacking. 2. Strengthen midfield. Alexis Mac Allister should really help with that unless he turns out to be a damp squib. 3. Do not sell Caiomhin Kelleher. Rather, give him more games.

Alain: Midfield is clearly the first one. But, it would be a mistake to believe that midfield was the sole reason for their inconsistency. Fail to address the many issues in defence and be ready to have a lukewarm 2023-24 season.

Martin: Liverpool must sign a right-back to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to fully move into midfield. Also, a class centre-back and holding midfielder. If they don't, they will not be able to compete.

Jerry: Liverpool now need a finisher to replace Roberto Firmino, whether old or not. I would start with Jamie Vardy or Son Heung-min. Then, we need an attacking midfielder like Steven Berghuis from Ajax or Ilkay Gundogan. With a defensive midfielder already in place, we now need Stefan de Vrij or Marquinhos from Paris St-Germain at centre-back to make a complete squad.