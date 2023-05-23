Can any team stop Manchester City's dominance of the Premier League, after they won a fifth title in six seasons?

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton said: "The worrying thing for every other Premier League team is while Pep Guardiola is there, they don't look like they're going to let up.

"Everybody mentioned their bench on Sunday, and you look at their starting line-up - how is anybody going to stop them?"

