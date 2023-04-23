Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley

United had to show reserves of stamina and resilience to come through against a fine Brighton side who went into this match as favourites in the eyes of many.

And in the aftermath of their embarrassing Europa League collapse against Sevilla, there was additional pressure on Ten Hag's men.

It proved a stop-start affair with too many interruptions to allow any proper rhythm, although there were moments of excitement at either end before matters were settled from the spot.

United now have the opportunity to go toe-to-toe City in the final, an encounter both sides - and the city of Manchester - will relish.

It certainly adds extra sheen to this season for United, who are in a good position to secure a place in next season's Champions League via the league and now have the chance to add a second piece of silverware against their arch-rivals at Wembley.