Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker said Arsenal's "vital" win over Newcastle United proved a lot of their doubters wrong.

With Newcastle having only previously lost Premier League games to Manchester City and Liverpool at St James' Park under Eddie Howe, Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I thought this was a potential banana skin for Arsenal, especially after recent performances.

"It was like a cup final - the atmosphere and how Newcastle started was absolutely sensational. I did think Arsenal could be in for a hiding, but full credit to them for weathering the storm. They stayed calm and it was just a fantastic game of football.

"It wasn’t too much about tactics, over-coaching or players being forced to stick to the system and style. There was so much freedom in this game.

"Arsenal just have that extra bit of quality and that dynamism to be able to win football matches in different ways.

"It was a well-fought win for Arsenal - a vital win - and getting a clean sheet was a really big positive."

Former Tottenham captain Ledley King added: "It looked like a game that Arsenal had pinpointed, understanding that people thought they could slip up. So they came in with extra determination to get a result.

"It wasn’t the prettiest performance, but it was a really gritty performance. You could see they were up for the fight, they were getting involved in every little heated moment. That will have pleased Mikel Arteta a lot. What they are saying to Manchester City is that they are not going to slip up any more."

Did you know?

Arsenal have 81 points from 35 Premier League games this season (W25 D6 L4). Only in their unbeaten 2003-04 campaign have they ever hit 80-plus points at an earlier stage (33rd game).

In Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard (both 15 goals), Arsenal have had two players score 15-plus goals in a Premier League season for the first time.

Aaron Ramsdale became only the third different goalkeeper to record 10 away clean sheets in Premier League season, after Petr Cech (11 in 2004-05 and 10 in 2008-09) and Ederson (11 in 2018-19 and 10 in 2021-22).

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds