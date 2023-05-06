Ross County manager Malky Mackay told BBC Scotland post-match that is was 'a really good result, good win for us today.'

"It was always going to be a tough game, Livingston are a good team and probably unlucky not to get into that top six, David Martindale’s done an incredible job," he added.

"So we knew it was going to be a tough one for us today and he puts out his best team as well so there’s certainly integrity attached to the performance in terms of playing against a team that’s at full strength.

"It was a tough first half, we managed to get a little moment of quality with Yan Dhanda’s cross and we score to probably just nudge it in the first half.

"I thought second half we really pushed onto the front foot, very proactive throughout the whole of the second half."