Roy Hodgson has earned "another crack" at managing Crystal Palace next season "if he wants it".

That's the view of the team on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

Palace beat West Ham 4-3 on Saturday, a fourth win in six matches since 75-year-old Hodgson took charge in the wake of Patrick Vieira's departure.

"What I liked in a lot of analysis was that Jordan Ayew was getting really positive feedback for the work he does," said BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry.

"It’s something we have always noticed - he doesn’t get goals but he doesn’t half put a shift in. That then makes it easier for some of his team-mates.

"Now the big question is: what happens next? Do they use Roy in some capacity? I can’t see him not wanting to be involved. He keeps on saying: 'It’s my club’. It is - he's a Croydon boy. This is all heart, and it’s great to see the heart is coming out because it’s getting great results."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "You can’t argue that he doesn’t deserve another crack next year if he wants it. I think the right thing to do will be Roy upstairs, in between ownership."

