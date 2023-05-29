Clark and Shankland in Scotland squad

Hearts duo Zander Clark and Lawrence Shankland have been named in the Scotland squad for the first time in two years for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Steve Clarke's side visit Norway on 17 June before hosting Georgia three days later.

Shankland, who previously made four appearances in 2019 and 2020, was called back into the fold for the Spain game, in place of the injured Che Adams, and has kept his place at the end of a season in which he has scored 28 goals for the Edinburgh club.