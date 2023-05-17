Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

What a difference a couple of weeks can make in Scottish football.

Wind back a fortnight and Dundee United were one of the Premiership’s form teams. A run of three wins in a row had lifted them out of the relegation places, and they seemed to be heading in one direction... up.

But fast forward to now, and the momentum they looked to be taking in to the post- split fixtures has evaporated, and back-to-back defeats against St Johnstone and Ross County, combined with some devastating results elsewhere, has seen them plunge back to the bottom of pile... and very much staring in to the Championship abyss.

Jim Goodwin has three games left to save United’s Premiership skin. If he is going to do it, he is going to have to do it the hard way. Two of their last three fixtures are away from home, starting with this weekend’s trip to Livingston.

The ‘R’ word – relegation - would be a hammer blow on so many levels for United.

There would be the obvious financial ramifications that apply to every club that goes down, but with near neighbours Dundee having secured their place in next season’s top division, missing out on multiple city derbies - and the added financial bounty they would bring to both clubs, in terms of attendances and corporate revenue – it would be an added hammer blow.

So, the stakes couldn’t be higher, but, despite the potential doom and gloom, all is not lost for United.

If they can somehow get themselves back on a winning run, like the one they went on not so long ago, then they will give themselves more than just a fighting chance of trying to ensure that their worst fears don’t become reality.