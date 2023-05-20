Leicester City find themselves in real danger of being relegated from the Premier League - a fate that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe believes "can happen to any team" because of the strength of clubs within the Premier League.

The Foxes are second from bottom going into Monday's match against Newcastle at St. James' Park.

"It can happen to any team in any season if things conspire against you," said Howe.

"Leicester have some outstanding individuals and a really strong squad when you look at the squad as a whole. But that is the Premier League.

"I’m not going to talk about Leicester’s reasons for being in the position that they’re in currently, all I know is I know their qualities. Dean Smith is an outstanding manager as well, he’s been given a tough task.

"But just focusing back on ourselves, the energy we gave in the Brighton game and the intensity we played at, that’s the standard for us and that’s what we want to try to re-create."