Van Veen backed for 30

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

There's few things which are certain in life these days. A utility bill that resembles your phone number is certainly one, and Kevin van Veen scoring for Motherwell isn't far behind.

The big Dutchman has been on fire under Stuart Kettlewell, and has already crashed to 24 goals in all competitions. Yet, the former Scunthorpe man wants to reach 30 before Scottish football packs up for the summer (for around a fortnight).

“He’s had an amazing season, great credit to him," said fellow striker Mikael Mandron going into Saturday's game with Kilmarnock.

“He’s having a massive impact on the team and hopefully he can keep going. His target is to get 30 goals, hopefully he can.

“It would be great for him personally but also it would be great for the team.”