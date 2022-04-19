Conor Gallagher's absence in Sunday's FA Cup final sparked huge debate on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

The midfielder, who has been one of Crystal Palace's star players this season, was ineligible to play for the Eagles against parent club Chelsea at Wembley.

When asked if that rule should be scrapped, Micah Richards said: "It’s harsh for him because he’s worked so hard, and when you help the team get to a semi-final you want to play. But the rules are the rules.

"He is one of their best players, why would Chelsea want him to play against them? It doesn’t make any sense. When he went on loan at the start of the season, you are told 'you cannot play against us'.

"He is going on loan to get experience. He has then turned into one of their better players. Why would you then want him to hurt you?

"It’s ridiculous to lift that rule. Him going to Crystal Palace has benefited both Crystal Palace and Chelsea, and it has benefitted him. He is probably worth £40m now because of Chelsea allowing him to go on loan. There is more to the argument than just this one game."

Journalist Rory Smith firmly disagrees.

He said: "The least you can do to level the playing field is to say 'on the off chance that we encounter you in an FA Cup semi-final then he can play'.

"It’s not the case across Europe that there is a parent club rule. If you’re on loan in Italy then you can play against your parent club.

"We know that so much in football is arranged so the big clubs benefit. One of those is that they are allowed to have as many players as they like and just loan them out. If one disadvantage they could have is that when one of their loan players comes up against them in a major game, they have to deal with them too, it just levels the playing field a tiny bit.

"For the smaller clubs it is hard enough to do any of this and then there is yet another completely pointless rule that just makes it even a little bit more difficult. There is no reason to have that rule, just let them play against their parent club. If you don’t want them for this season, you don’t get to dictate which games they play in."

