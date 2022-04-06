Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Half an hour into our interview, Jesse Marsch's company confirms certain first impressions about the American's inner confidence and positivity. It also reveals a steely determination, a hatred of bigotry and a hint of self-deprecation.

He believes in his ability to move Leeds United forward and is passionate about wanting to win major honours. The 48-year-old is a natural communicator and you can see why players have already responded to his inclusive style of management.

His background and life experience have given him the tools to overcome the odds and combat adversity with a fearlessness. The stars, he feels, have aligned for him to be at Elland Road at the perfect moment in his career.

Marsch is trying hard to embed himself into the culture of the club and its history. On Tuesday he, along with the players, attended the tribute led by supporters in memory of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, 22 years after their deaths in Turkey before the Uefa Cup semi-final.

Watching Marsch speak to at least one fan who was close to the events that terrible night, you can tell there is a real empathy about him.

