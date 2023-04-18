'Hearts teen to talk with Premier League clubs'

Hearts have given striker James Wilson, 16, permission to talk to English Premier League clubs with a fee due if he rejects a Tynecastle deal. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hearts are a complete mess and interim manager Steven Naismith needs to realise third place is the be all and end all, says former Tynecastle midfielder Ryan Stevenson. (Daily Record), external

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton says maybe one day he will have to take over at Hearts, Hibernian or Aberdeen to "ram it down the Old Firm's throats" since he is fed up being described as a flop from his playing stint with Rangers. (Scottish Sun), external

