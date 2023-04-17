The latest episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast is available to download now.

After a draw in the London derby between West Ham and Arsenal, the panel praise the Hammers' "best hour of the season" and examine the pressure now on the Gunners' young squad and manager.

Crystal Palace are very much on the up under Roy Hodgson, so how has the atmosphere around the club changed?

Fulham got back to winning ways so the team look at how important it is for Marco Silva's side to prove they're not already 'on the beach'.

Brentford suffered a setback with defeat at Wolves, though Thomas Frank isn't panicking. Might it actually be good for the Bees to miss out in the chase for Europe?

And after that last-gasp home defeat by Bournemouth, just what is happening to Tottenham?

