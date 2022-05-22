Manchester City have announced plans for an open-top bus parade in the city centre on Monday evening.

A statement on the City website said Pep Guardiola, external and the squad will depart from Exchange Square at about 18:00 BST, travel on to St Mary’s Gate and then south on Deansgate, before finishing at the Beetham Tower with a live stage show.

Entertainment at the Beetham Tower will begin from 16:30, with players expected to arrive at about 19:00. There will be live music from bands and DJs and special guests, including former players.

The event will be non-ticketed so City are advising supporters to arrive early. The entrance to the stage viewing area is only accessible via Deansgate.