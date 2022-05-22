Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: "I'm still in a lot of pain after what happened on Monday. We have tried to squeeze the lemon as much as we possibly can to get every single drop.

"We know where we have to go and we're not going to stop. I'm extremely disappointed. We came up short and that feeling of guilt and not reaching that level is painful.

"We needed a miracle today. The league table at the end of the season doesn't lie. It's true that last year with 67 points Chelsea were in the Champions League, and we have 69 and we are out of it. That's the demand of the league now."