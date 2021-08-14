Burnley 1-2 Brighton: Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche speaking to BBC Sport: "When you make the chances we did, there's that little bit of psychology to it - 'Is it not going to be our day?'

"We come away disappointed. We had a strong pre-season, the energy and quality has been good. We created a lot of good chances today but as we know the hardest thing in the game is scoring goals. It’s good that we are creating chances but we have to take them.

"I feel for Nick Pope today, he's hardly had a save to make but he had to pick the ball out of the net twice.

"Fans don't actually win the game for you they just help you win the game. The performance wins the game. A lot of our performance was right today."