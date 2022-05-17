Southampton v Liverpool: confirmed team news

Southampton are playing for the first time since the 3-0 loss at Brentford on 7 May and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl makes five changes from the side that began that match.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster is out with a back injury with Alex McCarthy coming in, while there are also starts for Lyanco, Jack Stephens, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Nathan Tella.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja, Tella.

Subs: Caballero, Valery, Bednarek, Djenepo, Romeu, Long, Adams, A Armstrong, S Armstrong.