Norwich 0-4 West Ham: Pick of the stats

It’s just the third time in the Premier League that West Ham have won a Premier League away game by at least a four-goal margin, with the other times coming against Derby in November 2007 (5-0) and Norwich in their last league visit to Carrow Road in July 2020.

Norwich have now failed to score in 20 different Premier League games this season, becoming the first side to do so in at least 20 games in three different Premier League campaigns (also in 1994-95 and 2019-20).

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is just the second player for the club to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists in a Premier League season, and the first since Paolo Di Canio in 1999-00 (16 goals, 13 assists).