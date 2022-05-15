Wolves 1-1 Norwich - Bruno Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage to BBC Match of the Day: "We are frustrated with the result. It has been easy to score goals against us in the last months. We tried to do our best; we changed the dynamic a bit, scored one and should score more. It is a draw, it is not good for us and me. I wanted a good performance and result for the fans who supported us this season."

On poor home form: "Sometimes the games are balanced and we are suffering first and conceding first, even when the opponent is doing nothing. Today, we are controlling the game, we tried to find our spaces to play. We are missing some players; it is easy to find spaces against our defence and it is hard for me to be in this moment. We tried to play with two defenders in the second half and created chances. It is one point."