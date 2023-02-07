A new episode of BBC Radio Merseyside’s The Red Kop podcast is available to download now.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for Liverpool, it has - and the team look for answers to the Reds' ongoing slump.

Paul Salt and Giulia Bould talk to fans Josh Sexton from The Anfield Wrap and David Brindle from BBC Sport.

What exactly is going on behind the scenes? Does Jurgen Klopp need to make some big changes?

They hear from Klopp and fans who are - somehow - keeping the faith, as well as the fans who have just had enough. Then, of course, it’s derby time and everyone admits they are nervous, anxious and utterly dreading facing Everton at Anfield.

