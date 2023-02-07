Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says Southampton boss Nathan Jones should be "sacked now" and labelled him a "bluffer" following his post-match comments against Brentford.

After the Saints lost 3-0 to the Bees, Jones claimed he had "got carried away that these are Premier League players" and tried to "accommodate what he had" rather than doing things his own way following his arrival from Luton.

"I don't think I have ever said this on the Monday Night Club but I would sack him now," said Sutton.

"Off the back of his words I would sack him as it was so odd what he said.

"I think he is too emotional and fans hang on to every word a manager says. Every action has a consequence. For the past three months he is saying that he has compromised and hasn't done it his way and now he is going to start doing it his way.

"I mean is he believable? I think he is a bluffer."