Hibernian 2-0 Kilmarnock: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hibs beat Kilmarnock 2-0 on Saturday.

Here's what you had to say:

Anon: Considering our injury list and the number of changes, I thought we played very well. At the time I thought even a yellow was harsh for the red card incident. Great three points against a very poor team.

George: Good three points, but (it's Hibs, there's always a but), we need to start putting the chances away. Saturday, it looked like we'd get points for hitting Walker. Next three games will tell: Livi away, followed by the Glasgow crews. Can we catch Hearts in third ? The next three games will tell. Looking positive though after a shoogly January.

Anon: Hibs are improving, although Youan seems to want too many touches before going for goal. The new lad Hoppe was very busy and looks like a real threat. The referee ruined the game with the sending off and was very inconsistant.