N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

My earliest memory of a big European night was at Maine Road almost exactly 53 years ago, on 15 March 1970, for the European Cup Winners Cup semi-final second leg. Shalke 04 stood between City and their first-ever European Final and City trailed 1-0 after the first leg.

City were magnificent that night, knocking in five goals with just a late Shalke consolation in reply. Although I was a young boy, I clearly remember the special atmosphere that night, it was like nothing else I had experienced. The crowd were more animated, louder and there was an air of expectancy that I had never witnessed before. I have no doubt the crowd played their part in City’s performance.

The Blues went on to win the competition the following month, claiming their first European trophy by beating Gornik Zabrze of Poland in the final.

After a 1-1 draw in Germany last month, a place in the last eight of the Champions League is the prize for either City or Leipzig on Tuesday. It will be a challenging task for City to overcome a Leipzig side who showed what they are capable of in the second half of the first-leg encounter.

Before this crucial fixture both Pep Guardiola and skipper Ilkay Gundugan have encouraged fans to play their part on Tuesday night. There have been some occasions at Etihad Stadium when the home support has been a little flat. I’m confident we can recapture the noise and atmosphere of Maine Road in March 1970 at Etihad Stadium in March 2023.

And, who knows, if City get past Leipzig, they can go on to claim their second European title.