Philippe Coutinho's debut "could not have gone any better" according to former Leeds defender Alex Bruce after the Brazilian sparked a comeback against Manchester United.

Coutinho came off the bench with Villa two goals behind and was instrumental as Jacob Ramsey pulled one back before tapping home the equaliser with nine minutes left.

"Villa fans are ecstatic with what they've seen so far," Bruce told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "As debuts go, it could hardly have gone any better.

"We all know Coutinho has wonderful ability and if Steven Gerrard can get him anywhere close to his Liverpool performances, he'll have a real asset on his hands."

