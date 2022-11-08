Livingston striker Bruce Anderson is looking to kick on after celebrating his first league start of the season with a long-distance goal in Saturday's win over Kilmarnock.

"It meant a lot," the former Aberdeen forward said. "I have had a frustrating start to the season.

"That comes from last season as well with my injuries, getting fit and getting another knock.

"So to come into the team and have an impact like that, I was delighted and hopefully I can carry it on. "

Manager David Martindale added: "I have a huge amount of time for Brucie. He missed a good bit of the start of the season.

"I have had a lot of chats with him and I do a lot of finishing drills with him. I put a lot of effort into him because I know what potential is there.

"If he can give me what he gave me on Friday night, he will not come out my team."