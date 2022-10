Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl if he loses his job at Southampton. (Mail), external

If Forest decide to sack Cooper anyway, they face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber is also being considered by Forest. (Sun), external

