M﻿anchester United secured "a good win" over West Ham on Sunday and there are real signs of progress at Old Trafford - but the Football Daily pundits are not getting over-excited about their prospects just yet.

"﻿There's something growing there," said former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. "I can see a difference. I've been very critical of them in the past for their recruitment, lack of direction and not having an identity - but we're starting to see that now.

"﻿The players look like they know what they're doing. They're behind their manager and are playing for him.

"﻿There are still some big issues, though. West Ham only came alive in the last 10 minutes and United could really have been punished and ended up with a draw or defeat."

E﻿x-Aston Villa and Wales defender Neil Taylor agreed, emphasising United are playing well offensively but still look suspect at the back.

"﻿The midfield three of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes is unbelievable," he said. "They are really good going forward.

"﻿But the all-round performances of United still look like teams can get at them to get results. It still seems to me it will take a long time to get the football club where they want to be.

"﻿Finishing in the Champions League places this season would be a massive success."

