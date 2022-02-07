Lampard on support, staying calm and DCL's return
- Published
Brendon Mitchell, BBC Sport
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's Premier League game at Newcastle United.
Here are the key lines from the Everton boss:
Lampard said he "really appreciated" the reception he received for his first game in charge against Brentford, adding the fans were "very supportive of me, but most importantly the team".
On the performance, he said: "In terms of the style and basics of what the fans saw, it was a nice step in the right direction."
Looking ahead to the next two games, against Newcastle and Leeds, Lampard said "they're important games but we need to stay calm because there's a long way to go".
On team news, Lampard said Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be in the squad having trained "for the past few days". Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph are all out.
New arrivals Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek will also be in the squad having been "great in training" and "integrated both on the pitch and off it". Lampard also said the pair could "complement each other" if picked in the same team.
He described facing Newcastle as "challenging" because of all the new signings they've made, adding: "We need to be ready for a couple of different eventualities."