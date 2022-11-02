A﻿ndy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland in Madrid

L﻿ogic would tell you it's unlikely Celtic's search for a first Champions League group stage victory in five years will come at the home of the European champions, but some Celtic fans here in Madrid believe they could be witness to a major shock at the Bernabeu this evening.

"I think Celtic will win 3-2 and Jota will score the winner," says D﻿aniel from Glasgow, who travelled to Madrid via Dublin.

His pal G﻿reg thinks a desire to book a place in Portugal's World Cup squad could be the motivation Jota needs to steal the show tonight.

"I'm confident, weirdly. It's been a disappointing campaign, we could have done a lot better in terms of what we've got out the group.

"I do think it'll be 3-1 Celtic. I don't know why, I've got no justification for that. I think Jota, it's his World Cup audition right now, so I think he's a prime contender to score two tonight."

M﻿ark, also from Glasgow, chips in: "2-1 Celtic. We'll score first, they'll equalise and then we'll score a late winner through Kyogo."