Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell admits players might be "a little bit cautious" at first with the introduction of VAR in Scottish football but agrees "it is the right thing".

H﻿ibs' match with St Johnstone on Friday will be the first with Video Assistant Referee in operation in a domestic Scottish game.

"It is happening everywhere in the world and we are the only ones who are slightly behind. So I think it will be good for everyone," said the 22-year-old.

"Obviously there will be some questions about it, but I think it is good that we are catching up with the rest of the world.

"It will help everyone, players and officials, and I think it is good for the game.

"I think it will be a cagey start, people not wanting to put a tackle in, just in case, but I think it will be alright."