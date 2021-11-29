BBC Sport

Liverpool 4–0 Southampton: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Liverpool have now scored two or more goals in 17 consecutive games in all competitions – becoming only the second ever English top-flight club to achieve this feat after Sunderland in 1927 (17).

  • Southampton have lost more away games (14) and conceded more away goals (47) than any other side in the Premier League side this calendar year.

  • Meanwhile, Liverpool have scored 39 goals in their 13 Premier League games this season, their highest goal total at this stage of a top-flight campaign.