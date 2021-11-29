Liverpool 4–0 Southampton: The pick of the stats
- Published
Liverpool have now scored two or more goals in 17 consecutive games in all competitions – becoming only the second ever English top-flight club to achieve this feat after Sunderland in 1927 (17).
Southampton have lost more away games (14) and conceded more away goals (47) than any other side in the Premier League side this calendar year.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have scored 39 goals in their 13 Premier League games this season, their highest goal total at this stage of a top-flight campaign.