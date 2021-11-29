Ronaldo likely to be Rangnick's balancing act

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester United made this a backs-to-the-wall contest from the moment interim manager Michael Carrick handed in a team-sheet which had a decidedly conservative appearance.

The big talking point was the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo, left on the bench and hardly cutting a joyous figure when he strode straight down the tunnel at the final whistle.

Will Ronaldo be a sub-plot to the early weeks of the Ralf Rangnick reign? If he was disappointed at not starting against Chelsea, who can blame him? These are the games a player of his quality and stature lives for.

It will be intriguing to see how he is utilised under Rangnick, who has built his reputation on the intensity and relentless pressing of his teams. Ronaldo still possesses so many great assets but those are not exactly his things these days at the age of 36.

Maybe Carrick has made life easier for Rangnick already by beginning to handle this thorny problem but Ronaldo has also shown what a difference he can make to Manchester United. It is a delicate balancing act for Rangnick.