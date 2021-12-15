Rodgers on possible postponement, team injuries and defence solutions
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's game against Tottenham on Thursday.
Here's what the boss had to say:
Leicester asked the Premier League to postpone the match because of player unavailability, but the request was refused: "We've got nine players out through Covid and other issues. We looked at calling the game off but weren't granted any dispensation, which was disappointing."
Rodgers thinks it's vital for clarity on what player unavailability circumstances would prompt a postponement: "For the integrity of the competition, it's important. There will have been games called off with more players available than what we have, but we weren't given that privilege."
As a result, the Foxes are light on numbers, especially in defence, with Jonny Evans limping off in the win Over Newcastle on Sunday and Caglar Soyuncu also ruled out: "It's his hamstring - we'll have to assess it. [Daniel] Amartey is back, but we can't consider him to start the game."
On adapting to limited player availability: "It's a similar group of players that have been out that are still out. But we have brought in players who are multi-functional, and we'll always put out a team that can be competitive."