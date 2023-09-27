Rob Edwards after Luton Town were stunned by League One side Exeter City in the Carabao Cup third round:

"It was a disappointing night for us, clearly. Congratulations to Exeter, I have got to say that. With all of the possession we had, we didn't look like we were going to score.

"We need to be better, more aggressive, more clinical and have more desire to create chances and, when we do, be more ruthless.

"We can't keep saying the same things. We have been sucker-punched out of a mistake on our part and we have not had the quality or desire to get the ball over the line. Ultimately, we got punished and don't deserve to go through.

"I do want more. There wasn't a lack of commitment or effort - I would never label that at our group - but I want to see more quality in that final third.

"As the game started opening up, we started to cause more problems for them, but they defended the box very well with high numbers and that is difficult to break down.

"We wanted to go deep into the competition, but we needed to make the changes we made."