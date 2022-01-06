Millwall v Crystal Palace: Last time out

When Crystal Palace last faced Millwall in April 2013, the sides played out an uninspiring goalless draw in a south London derby that had an impact at both ends of the Championship table.

Both sides knew a win would be enough to seal their ambitions - survival in one case, a shot at promotion in the other - before the final day of the season but neither side was willing to take risks as a point was also useful for both.

Glenn Murray had a great chance with David Forde off his line and could even have squared the ball to Owen Garvan to tap into an empty net, but instead he made it too easy for the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper to deny him.

Lions keeper Forde also denied Yannick Bolasie with a good save.

Sean St Ledger, Andy Keogh and Shaun Batt squandered chances for the Lions, while Damien Delaney had a chance to win it for Crystal Palace late on but fired wide.