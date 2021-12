You voted for West Ham boss David Moyes as your men's football manager of the year.

The Hammers manager guided his side to sixth in the Premier League last season, securing Europa League football and they sit in fifth position in the league as we enter the new year.

Moyes clinched the win with 18% of the total votes, followed closely by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel.

