Brighton 2-0 Brentford: The pick of the stats

Brighton enjoyed their 12th Premier League win of 2021 - only in 1982 have they won more top-flight matches in a calendar year (13).

Brentford have only won two of their past 10 Premier League games, losing six of those. Among current Premier League sides, only Newcastle (seven), Watford (six) and Everton (five) have earned fewer points across those matches than the Bees' eight.

Brighton scored two first-half goals against Brentford, as many as they had managed in their previous 11 league games combined.