Hearts eye European progression after 'comfortable' league win

Greg Playfair, Oor Wee Chat podcast, external

If last Saturday’s result at Perth was sign of how Hearts mean to go on under the permanent stewardship of Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith then Hearts fans can quite rightly get excited for the season ahead.

Whilst it wasn’t swashbuckling football for 90 minutes, the new management duo can take encouragement from the fact that we were able to win a game of football on the road while being fairly comfortable for large periods of the game.

As Jambos know, our away record has been as bad as anyone can remember. I’m sure the last time it was decent, we were playing in the original 1874 white kit.

As I predicted last week, Yutaro Oda made a positive start to the new season and netted the opener following a deft touch to set himself up.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect from the game was the fact that we didn’t rest on our laurels and aim to defend a 1-0 lead, which previous Hearts managers would have been content to do. There was a slew of attacking options thrown on including two debutants in Alex Lowry and Kyosuke Tagawa, as well as the retuning Liam Boyce, with each player making a positive contribution.

The final takeaway from the Hearts victory was the clean sheet, which is massive when you consider the fact that we only had one clean sheet in the first 18 league games last season. Massive credit has to go to new centre-half Frankie Kent for his efforts snuffing out the St Johnstone attack.

Our league campaign has managed to get off to the best possible start, especially when you consider the teams likely to be around us all dropped points.

It sets us up perfectly for our trip to Trondheim to face Rosenborg on Thursday. Whilst they are no mugs, they certainly are not as formidable a side as they once were and we quite rightly should fancy our chances of retuning to Tynecastle for the second leg in a strong position to progress in the competition.

Hopefully we can then complete the perfect hat-trick of positive results by winning against Kilmarnock on Sunday. They’ve always had a good record at Tynecastle over the last 10-15 years, but I’d fancy the attacking arsenal at Hearts' disposal to be too much for Derek McInnes’ side.