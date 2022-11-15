A satisfying first phase? Aberdeen's season so far assessed

G﻿ary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Aberdeen rounded off the pre-World Cup segment of the season with a performance that has been all too lacking at times this campaign.

A gritty and determined 1-0 win over Dundee United will have pleased Jim Goodwin as much as the resounding 4-1 victory over Hibs the week prior.

So far this season, it’s been a tale of two, very distinct Aberdeen sides. A free-flowing, free-scoring, exciting Dons team that play at Pittodrie and are on course to comfortably beat a number of goalscoring records at home; or a timid, leaky, gutless away side who capitulate under the merest of pressure when the going gets tough.

Top player: After a close season that saw Aberdeen basically cycle in a whole team, the overall recruitment strategy appears to be working well having unearthed gems such as Bojan Miovski, Ylber Ramadani and Duk.

If you had to push us, best of the lot is Duk – a player plucked from the Benfica B squad and who arrived tagged as being “raw” and a “project player” but who has taken to Scottish football like a Duk to water.

His unconventional and uncompromising approach to the game has the Dons support on their feet in anticipation whenever he takes control of the ball and his return of eight goals so far is way ahead of expectations.

Most disappointing player: Shayden Morris was signed amid some fanfare and a (not insubstantial) fee but he has really struggled to make any sort of impact. Indeed, the Dons' tactic of loading up on wingers is looking somewhat misguided given the switch to a 3-5-2 in recent weeks which is limiting the opportunities for those wide players.

A lot of fans were looking for Vicente Besuijen to really kick on as well with a full close season under his belt but it’s not really happened yet for the diminutive Dutchman.

Manager rating: 7/10. Jim Goodwin is bound to be satisfied with a first phase of the season that sees his side, a work in progress, sitting clear in third and with a League Cup semi-final to look forward to.

That said, given the Dons' luck in the draw, a semi-final berth is the minimum that could have been expected. And this squad, while still gelling, has been put together on a decent budget and with Hearts’ injury woes and run in Europe, being clear of the Jam Tarts at this stage should have been expected.

There remain some large questions around Goodwin’s tactical acumen – the defeats at Tannadice and Ibrox, in particular, are fresh in the mind.

P﻿redicted league finish: Third and the Scottish Cup finally comes back north.