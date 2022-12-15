Former Nottingham Forest keeper Jordan Smith has been reflecting on his stunning save against Ipswich on the final day of the season in May 2017.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham, Smith relived the moment he turned Dominic Samuel's shot onto the bar with the scores level before Forest went on to win 3-0 and secure their Championship status for another year.

"I just remember the City Ground falling silent, almost as if time stood still," said Smith.

"All the technical training we do and the things we work on just went out of the window and instinct took over.

"I'm so happy I managed to keep it out and I know how big that moment fortunately proved to be."

