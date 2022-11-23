B﻿ill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

N﻿ever dull is it? With the World Cup in full swing you could be forgiven for thinking it would be quiet at Manchester United, but the last 24 hours have been anything but.

F﻿irst the club confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo won't be returning to Old Trafford after the international break, with his contract being terminated by mutual consent. It brings to an end a turbulent second spell at the club, which saw him disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute, and then criticise the manager and the club in an explosive television interview.

T﻿hen it was confirmed the club's owners - the Glazer family - will consider selling after 17 years in charge.

In a statement they said the board will "consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company".

T﻿here is sure to be a host of suitors interested in the club if a full sale is the way they decide to proceed, although there has been suggestions they are seeking investment to help fund the revitalisation and renovation of Old Trafford.

T﻿he news was met with an excited response from supporters who have long opposed their ownership since the leveraged buyout that plunged the club into debt in 2005, most recently with protests outside the ground at home matches.

T﻿he Manchester United Supporters Trust were among those who called for new ownership, but added "whilst supporters have long called for change, of course this has to be the right change".

W﻿hatever happens, fans will be keen the next owners putting the club and the fans' interests at heart. They'll want an individual or party willing to invest in the club and the team to return them to the top of English football.

