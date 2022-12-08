Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, who is on loan at Blackburn, says it took him a while to settle in but he now feels pleased with the "the strides" he is taking.

The 20-year-old has followed in the footsteps of team-mate Harvey Elliott, who had a successful loan spell last season at Ewood Park and has since broken into the Liverpool first team.

"I spoke to him quite a lot, to be honest, about Blackburn because I’m very close with Harv [Harvey Elliott]," Morton told the club's website., external

"I had the conversation before I took the move – and Leighton Clarkson as well – and they were just saying how good the lads are and how tight-knit the group is. I've come in straight away and the lads just bounce off each other.

"I got a lot of advice off him and I appreciated that he was very honest with me; he's my good mate so I knew he was going to be. I took his advice with me and it's paying off."

Morton featured nine times for the Reds last season in all competitions, including a Champions League start at the San Siro against AC Milan.

"It took a while to fit in and just adapt to everything that was happening, because I have been at Liverpool since I was four or five and that's all I knew really," he says.

"So I knew it was going to be a tough challenge for me. But I'm really enjoying it. That's what I like – I like tough challenges and it has definitely been one of them.

"I'm really happy where I am at the moment and the strides I'm taking.. Hopefully I take more."