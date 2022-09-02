Even though Howe found the transfer window "very difficult" and "very long", it was a "very good" one for the club and he is "very pleased" with the squad he has.

"From my side, I had a clear vision of what I wanted it to be. It's never perfect, but from the board down, everyone's given their all to create the best squad possible."

On the fitness front, he says Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin are both "close" to returning: "They weren't serious injuries but we'll wait and see whether they're available for this weekend."

Howe says he didn't want to lose keeper Martin Dubravka, who has joined Manchester United: "You have to understand and respect the player's wishes. Hopefully we've come to a situation that suits him."

New signing Alexander Isak, who scored on his debut against Liverpool on Tuesday, has been "excellent", Howe said, adding: "The players have taken to him. He's quite quiet and he's going about his business in a professional way - he's very focused. He's asking questions about how we want to play and what's required of him."

Departed centre-back Fede Fernandez was "an incredible professional" and a "great guy" who he "can't speak highly enough of". Howe added: "Unfortunately for us, he picked up a couple of injuries so we didn't see a lot of him on the pitch - but behind the scenes he was incredible."

Howe doesn't "have any emotion" about being booed off at Anfield after some exchanges with the Liverpool bench: "We're here to compete and no part of me thinks differently. How that's perceived by other people has no relevance to me."