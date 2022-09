Blackburn Rovers will consider pre-contract offers for Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 23, in January after the club rejected bids of £12m from Everton and Fulham. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Watford forward Joao Pedro has said he is "fully committed to the club" after the Hornets turned down a bid from the Toffees for the 20-year-old Brazilian. (Watford Observer), external

