O'Neil on his future, Brooks recovery and Newcastle
- Published
Gary O’Neil has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Bournemouth’s trip to Newcastle on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He expects to choose from the same array of players as were available this time last week. He confirmed the game comes too soon for Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson.
David Brooks “felt his hamstring” in a comeback game with the development squad recently.
On putting his stamp on the team: “It’s definitely not long enough to make a big mark on a football team. I’m really just trying to work with them on bits we think are important. I didn’t expect big changes and that’s not my remit – my job is to get them ready for each game.”
He has not heard anything beyond this weekend about his future: “I’m completely fine with the situation. I’m just enjoying every day and getting ready for games. I love the place and I’m in no rush to get away from AFC Bournemouth.”
On the challenge awaiting at St James’ Park: “It’s a really tough place to go. They’re a very good side and I expect them to be in the top eight this season. They’re really aggressive, play forward a lot and look to test you. Eddie Howe looks to be doing a really good job up there.”
He says Howe’s legacy remains at Bournemouth: “You can feel the appreciation towards him from everyone connected with the club. But we go there looking to put a dent in what’s been a decent start for them.”