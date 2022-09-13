Anguissa laments missing Napoli fans

Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa admits "it will be hard to play without them" after visiting fans were excluded from Ibrox for Wednesday's Champions League Group A game against Rangers.

Policing issues following the death of the Queen also caused the game to be delayed by 24 hours.

"In our hearts, we know they are with us, so our job is to give everything for them," said the Cameroon international who joined the Italians permanently this summer after a loan spell from Fulham. "We know they will push us even if they are not in the stadium."

Anguissa expects a "hot" reception from Rangers and is not expecting an easy game despite the Glasgow side's opening 4-0 drubbing by Ajax and his own team's 4-1 defeat of Liverpool.

"The mistake we can't make is to come here like the winning team," he said. "We have to be humble. This team, trust me, I saw some videos, have a lot of quality.

"We come here to win this game, but to win this game we have to respect them - we have to do everything together like a team. It will be a hard game and we have to give our best to win it."