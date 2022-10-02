Hibernian assistant manager Jamie McAllister says Ryan Porteous showed "he's a big player for us" and how important it is to secure the centre-half on a new contract after his goal and general performance in Saturday's 2-0 win over Ross County.

The 23-year-old, who earned his first Scotland cap against Ukraine last week, is a free agent in the summer with speculation surrounding his future.

"I know the gaffer and the club have been speaking to him, trying to get him tied down," McAllister said. "It is important we keep our best players.

"He waited a long time for his Scotland debut and I thought he was excellent the other night. Today, he just carried it on.

"He is obviously confident, doing well away with the national team. He's a top player and it was good to see him get on the scoresheet as well."